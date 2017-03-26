Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Bruins Turn Defense Into Offense During First Period Vs. Islanders

by on Sat, Mar 25, 2017 at 9:22PM
The Boston Bruins fell behind early Saturday night against the New York Islanders.

They responded quickly, however, as they pressured the Isles into turning the puck over.

Riley Nash intercepted the puck in the neutral zone and headed into the B’s offensive zone.  Nash had Dominic Moore across the ice but elected to fire a shot on net instead.

Nash’s shot found the back of the net to tie the game.

To see how the Bruins turned defense into offense, check out the video above from the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind.

Thumbnail photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images

 

