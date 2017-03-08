Bruins Vs. Red Wings Live Stream: Watch NHL Game Online

Share this:

The Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings will square off at TD Garden on Wednesday night in an important game for the B’s.

Boston enters Wednesday just two points above the rival Toronto Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic Division. The top three teams in the division advance to the Stanley Cup playoffs, and the Bruins cannot afford to drop many more points.

Here’s how to watch Bruins-Red Wings online.

When: Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images