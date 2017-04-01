Bruins Will Start Tuukka Rask In Net Against Florida Panthers Saturday

Share this:

The Boston Bruins will play their in last back-to-back this weekend and Tuukka Rask will get the start in net for the Bruins on Saturday against the Florida Panthers. In Rask’s career against the Panthers, he is 19-3-1 with a 1.46 GAA and a .951 save percentage and four shutouts. It is likely that the Bruins will rest Rask on Sunday and start backup goalie Anton Khudobin against the Blackhawks.

To hear Billy Jaffe break down why Rask should play on Saturday, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today” presented by People’s United Bank.