Bruins Will Try To End Calgary Flames 10 Game-Winning Streak Wednesday Night

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins face off against the red hot Calgary Flames on Wednesday night and will try to end the Flames’ 10 game-winning streak. During Calgary’s winning streak, the Flames are scoring 3.7 goals per game and are allowing only 1.8 goals scored against them. The Flames’ special teams play have improved as well with a 21.7% power play and killing 76.9% penalties. If the Bruins want to end this franchise tying record streak they will have to slow down Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau.

Gaudreau has four goals and a total of 14 points during this winning streak and is getting hot at just the right time during this point of the season. NESN’s Sarah Davis caught up with Gaudreau before the matchup on Wednesday night.

To hear Sarah’s interview with Gaudreau checkout the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live.”

Thumbnail photo from Candice Ward/USA TODAY Sports