Bruins Wrap: Brad Marchand, David Krejci Lead B’s To 6-1 Rout Of Red Wings

The Boston Bruins got back on track after a lackluster effort Monday with an offensive explosion against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

B’s fans at TD Garden did plenty of cheering as their team lit the lamp six times in a 6-1 win. It’s the fifth time the Bruins have scored six or more goals in a single game this season.

Boston improves to 35-26-6 with the victory, while Detroit drops to 25-29-11.

Here’s how it all went down.

KREJCI IMPRESSES

B’s center David Krejci got the first-period scoring bonanza started with a tally at 11:07. He skated right past Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser with considerable ease.

He also closed the period with a sweet defensive play that led to another goal.

Dylan Larkin with a nice little gift for David Krejci pic.twitter.com/HIjpHsoJsq — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 9, 2017

Krejci’s second goal capped a four-goal period for the Bruins. It was their fourth such period of the season. Krejci also picked up his third point of the game when he assisted on David Pastrnak’s third-period goal.

MARCHAND STAYS HOT

Brad Marchand doubled Boston’s lead to 2-0 at 12:08 of the first period with his team-leading 31st goal of the season.

Pastrnak floats one to Marchand, who finishes pic.twitter.com/WfoFUtYOav — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 9, 2017

It was Marchand’s 21st goal and 38th point since the calendar turned to 2017. He now leads the NHL in both stats over that span. The score also gave the veteran winger goals in seven of his last nine games.

But Marchand wasn’t done there. He climbed into a second-place tie with Patrik Laine on the league’s goals leaderboard on a second-period tally.

Brad Marchand's 70 points are the most by a Bruin since 2008-09 (Savard, 88 points). 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nqQHgowAu6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 9, 2017

Marchand leads the league with eight multi-goal games as well.

DEADLINE DIVIDEND

Drew Stafford played well in his Bruins debut against the New Jersey Devils last weekend, and he put in another good performance Wednesday night. He widened Boston’s lead to 3-0 with a first-period goal, his first tally in Black and Gold. Stafford also assisted on Krejci’s first goal.

Deadline gem Drew Stafford pic.twitter.com/zYuEs2wRWz — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 9, 2017

ANOTHER INJURY

B’s forward Tim Schaller left the game in the first period with a lower body injury and didn’t return. The Bruins lost Ryan Spooner to a concussion a few days ago and recalled Austin Czarnik from Providence as a result. They might need to call up another forward if Schaller is going to miss any more game action.

PASTA GOAL

Pastrnak scored his 27th goal of the season just 34 seconds into the third period. He turned around and fired the puck toward goal, and when you’re as skilled as him, things tend to go your way.

It’s David Pastrnak’s world, we’re just living in it pic.twitter.com/c4MFalp9i9 — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) March 9, 2017

TUUKKA STANDING TALL

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask played well in his 31st win of the season. He stopped 26 of the 27 shots the Red Wings sent his way and helped the B’s go 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Rask has given up two goals or fewer in five of his last eight games.

UP NEXT

The Bruins host the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images