Bruins Wrap: Bruins Frustrated During 3-2 Loss To Senators

The Boston Bruins can’t solve the Ottawa Senators.

The Senators defeated the Bruins 3-2 at TD Garden on Tuesday night, extending the B’s losing streak to three games overall and five straight against Ottawa.

The game was a back-and-forth affair that saw Senators center Kyle Turris find the back of the net twice, including the game-winning goal in the third period.

Boston had countless looks at the net, but Senators goaltender Craig Anderson turned them away on 34 of the 36 shots that were sent his way.

The Bruins fall to 38-29-6 while the Senators improve to 40-24-8.

Here’s how it all went down.

SENS STRIKE FIRST

The Senators had outscored the Bruins 7-3 in their previous two meetings, and they got on the board at the 4:09 mark of the first period. Cody Ceci fired a rocket from the top of the right circle that was deflected by teammate Tom Pyatt, and then by Bruins defenseman Colin Miller to give Ottawa an early 1-0 lead.

Tom Pyatt 8 (Assists: Cody Ceci 12, Mike Hoffman 31)

1-0 Sens pic.twitter.com/yv0UjLugbj — Tracer (@OftenBlunders) March 21, 2017

The goal was Pyatt’s eighth of the season.

KREJCI ANSWERS

The B’s went on the man advantage after killing off a Senators power play and it didn’t take long for them to even the score. David Krejci took a pass at the top of the slot and smoked a shot past Anderson to knot the game at the 8:57 mark in the first period.

Krejci bomb on the power play. Tie game, people. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/W1B4WBZZX6 — Boston Pucks (@BostonPucks) March 21, 2017

OTTAWA BACK ON TOP

The Senators jumped back on top at the 1:34 mark in the second period as they went on the power play after B’s defenseman Adam McQuaid was called for tripping. The power play paid off for the Senators as Turris blistered a shot past Bruins netminder Tuukka Rask to give Ottawa the lead.

KRUG STRIKES

The B’s had many chances to tie the game during the second period but Anderson made countless saves to keep the Senators lead at one entering the third period. The B’s opened the period on the power play thanks to a penalty on Dion Phaneuf during a skirmish at the end of the second.

17 seconds into the third period, Torey Krug, who was involved in the skirmish with Phaneuf, weaved his way through the defense and smoked a rocket past Anderson to tie the game at two.

Krug dangles and ties the game pic.twitter.com/zvCIAX49Dg — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) March 22, 2017

SHORT LIVED

The game wasn’t tied for very long before Ottawa jumped back on top. Turris deflected a shot past Rask at the 4:04 mark in the period. His second goal of the night and 25th of the year.

The B’s had a number of looks toward the end of the period but Anderson stonewalled them to give the Senators the victory.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will take the ice again Thursday when they welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

