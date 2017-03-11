Bruins Wrap: Drew Stafford’s Last-Second Goal Gives Boston 2-1 Win Vs. Flyers

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins nearly let a win slip through their fingers Saturday, but some last-second heroics sent the club home with its seventh win in its last eight home games.

While Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask gave it his all during Boston’s matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden, the same couldn’t be said for the rest of the team, as the Bruins cycled between looking dominant and looking like they were falling asleep. But winger Drew Stafford, who came to Boston from the Winnipeg Jets at the NHL trade deadline, saved the day by netting his first goal as a Bruin with just under six seconds to go.

Here’s how it all went down in Boston’s 2-1 victory over the Flyers.

SAVED BY RASK

It can’t be understated how vital Rask was to this contest. The Bruins got off to a pretty solid start and looked to be taking control in the first period with David Pastrnak giving them a 1-0 lead as the frame expired. However, everyone but the 30-year-old goaltender seemed to doze off for the rest of the game. Rask saved nearly everything that came his way, including five shots the Flyers pelted him with during a 5-on-3. The power-play usually is a strength for Philadelphia, but Rask made sure the Flyers didn’t get the upper hand.

SECOND PERIOD LULL

The Bruins didn’t look like the same team that was on the ice in the first period once the second rolled around. After putting 11 shots on net to start the game, Boston had just four over the next 20 minutes. The B’s woes continued into the third period, too, until some last-minute aggression propelled them to a win.

LET’S GET PHYSICAL

The Bruins’ slowdown was especially surprising considering the fact that the game started out pretty physical. After delivering a hit to Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, Bruins winger Matt Beleskey got into it with Brandon Manning just 10 seconds later.

Matt Beleskey goes at it with Brandon Manning pic.twitter.com/WkgHrt2wEB — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 11, 2017

STAFFORD’S SHOWSTOPPER

Saturday’s game looked to be headed for overtime after an uninspiring third period, but Stafford and the B’s promptly ended things in the final 5.6 seconds.

Stafford scores with 5.6 seconds to go for the @NHLBruins to break the hearts of @NHLFlyers fans everywhere. pic.twitter.com/jNfnxOM5UA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 11, 2017

UP NEXT

The Bruins head to Vancouver on Monday to take on the Canucks, who are 28-30-9 on the season, at 10 p.m. ET. That game begins a four-game road trip for Boston, which includes a stretch of three games in four days.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images