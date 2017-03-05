Bruins Wrap: Ryan Spooner’s Goal Gives Bruins 3-2 Win Vs. Devils

Share this:

The Boston Bruins did exactly what they needed to do Saturday night against the New Jersey Devils.

The B’s never trailed against the lowly Devils, and Ryan Spooner broke a 2-2 tie at the 8:18 mark in the third period to send the crowd at TD Garden home happy.

Boston outshot the Devils 40-17 and netminder Anton Khudobin made 15 saves to get the win in net.

The Bruins improve to 34-25-6 with the win, while the Devils fall to 25-27-12.

Here’s how it all went down.

FIRST GAME

Drew Stafford made his Bruins debut Saturday night skating alongside Frank Vatrano and Spooner. He replaced Jimmy Hayes in the lineup.

BRUINS BREAKTHROUGH

The Bruins went on their second power play of the night when the Devils’ Taylor Hall was sent to the box for tripping during the second period. It didn’t take long for the B’s to find the back of the net as David Pastrnak poked the puck to Torey Krug in the slot and Krug smoked the puck past Devils goaltender Cory Schneider to give Boston a 1-0 lead at the 7:06 mark in the period. It was Krug’s sixth tally of the season.

Boston opens the scoring: Torey Krug 6 (power-play) (Assists: David Pastrnak 28, Patrice Bergeron 25) pic.twitter.com/utlsCLXYff — Tracer (@OftenBlunders) March 5, 2017

NO GOAL

After Hall was sent to the box for tripping again, it appeared that Stafford had scored the first goal of his Bruins’ career when he poked the puck under Schneider’s leg pad. The Devils, however, challenged for goaltender interference and the score was reversed.

Drew Stafford’s goal gets called back for goalie interference pic.twitter.com/eJV123KJhH — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 5, 2017

MOMENTUM SWING

Right as the B’s power play came to an end, New Jersey’s Devante Smith-Pelly got to a loose puck and put it past Khudobin on the breakaway to tie the game at one. Smith-Pelly’s goal was his fourth of the season.

DSP ties it up pic.twitter.com/EUuyMxMVde — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 5, 2017

BRUINS BACK UP

With time winding down in the second period, the Bruins got a little lucky at the 18:25 mark. Patrice Bergeron had his pass deflected and Brandon Carlo gathered the puck and tossed a backhanded attempt at the net. The puck hit off of Devils winger Nick Lappin’s stick and snuck past Schneider. The goal was Carlo’s sixth of the season and gave the Bruins a one-goal lead after two periods.

2-1 Boston, this time their 2nd goal holds up. Brandon Carlo 6 (Assists: Patrice Bergeron 26) pic.twitter.com/5SRHHqC8V6 — Tracer (@OftenBlunders) March 5, 2017

DEVILS TIE IT UP

The Devils squared the game at the 5:51 mark in the third period. Hall blocked a shot from Carlo that created a 2-on-1 the other way. Hall shuffled a pass to Kyle Palmieri and he beat Khudobin to tie it at two.

Kyle Palmieri 20 (Assists: Taylor Hall 28)

2-2 pic.twitter.com/LutsSOybfm — Tracer (@OftenBlunders) March 5, 2017

SPOONER STRIKES

Less than three minutes after New Jersey tied the game, the B’s retook the lead. Vatrano had the puck behind the net and sent it toward Stafford. Stafford found a wide open Spooner who put home his 11th goal of the season at the 8:18 mark.

Strong play by Vatrano to win the puck and set up the Spooner goal pic.twitter.com/BVoDVdRHE7 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 5, 2017

UP NEXT

The Bruins will take the ice again Monday when they visit the Ottawa Senators. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images