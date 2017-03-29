Bucks Head Coach Jason Kidd Believes Isaiah Thomas Is In NBA MVP Race

Share this:

BOSTON — The NBA MVP race seemingly has come down to Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

And while those two certainly should be considered the front-runners, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd believes that Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas deserves to be in the running as well.

“He’s one of the best in the league,” Kidd said. “He’ll be in the MVP race and that’s well deserved. He puts a lot of pressure on the defense. He knows how to play. You just have to make it tough on him. He’s going to make shots. He’s going to make plays. If he makes the tough shots, you just tip your hat and try and make him work on the other end.”

Thomas leads the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring averaging 10 points in the final stanza, and has pushed the C’s to the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The All-Star point guard is the best player on the best team in the East and Kidd isn’t surprised that Thomas is flourishing this season.

“You can never count him out,” Kidd said. “He’s always probably been questioned and that’s what pushes him. It’s understanding that he loves to play the game, and analytically you can’t measure that. He’s a threat and the way the game is played now, I think it fits him perfectly.”

The Celtics and Bucks will play Wednesday for the first time since Jan. 28 when Thomas scored 37 points in a Boston win.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images