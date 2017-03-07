Alex Burrows, Viktor Stalberg Making Immediate Impact For Senators

Share this:

The Boston Bruins will take on the Ottawa Senators on Monday in an important Atlantic Division matchup.

The Senators were very active at last week’s NHL trade deadline, acquiring Alex Burrows from the Vancouver Canucks, as well as Viktor Stalberg from the Carolina Hurricanes.

The two newly acquired Senators have already made an immediate impact on Ottawa’s offense. In two games, Burrows has logged two goals, while Stalberg has netted one.

To learn more about the Senators newest members, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live.”

Thumbnail photo from Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports