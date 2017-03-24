Butler Vs. North Carolina Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Sweet 16 got off to a pretty entertaining start Thursday night, and there’s the opportunity for plenty more where that came from in Memphis, Tenn.

No. 4 seed Butler and first-seeded North Carolina will open the action Friday in a Sweet 16 South Region matchup at FedExForum. The Bulldogs know a thing or two about making deep runs during March Madness, and they’re off to a good start with wins over double-digit seeds Middle Tennessee and Winthrop. But the powerhouse Tar Heels are a whole different story, even with their squeaker of a win in the Round of 32 against No. 8 seed Arkansas.

Here’s how you can watch Butler vs. UNC online.

When: Friday, March 24, at 7:09 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images