Butler Vs. Winthrop Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament First Round Online

Butler will be on upset watch Thursday afternoon in its 2017 NCAA Tournament opening matchup.

The Bulldogs enter as the South Region’s No. 4 seed, but they could face a tough test in No. 13 seed Winthrop, which won the Big South Conference and has lost just once in its last 11 games. Can the Eagles score an upset in Milwaukee?

Here’s how to watch Butler vs. Winthrop online.

When: Thursday, March 16, at 1:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

