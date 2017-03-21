Cam Newton Having Surgery, But Expected To Be Ready For Training Camp

Share this:

Tweet







Cam Newton is going under the knife.

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that their quarterback’s throwing arm has a partially torn rotator cuff that will require surgery, which is set for March 30.

“It is well-documented and well-researched that overhead throwing athletes commonly have wear and tear to their rotator cuffs,” head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion said. “As a result of the MRI, we modified all of Cam’s work in the weight room and on the field for the final three weeks of the season.”

…

“We developed a plan for Cam to take a period of rest, a period of rehabilitation and treatment, and then start a gradual throwing program the first part of March,” Vermillion said. “Cam started his program, and the early parts of his rehab had been going well. However, as we worked to advance him into the next stage — the strengthening stage, the throwing stage — he started to have an increase in his pain level and started having pain while throwing.

“As a result, Dr. Pat Connor (head team physician) felt the most prudent procedure would be to arthroscopically repair the shoulder.”

Despite having the surgery a few months into the offseason, the team’s announcement said the Panthers’ “goal is to have him back at the start of training camp.”

The injury happened back in Week 14 during a game against the then-San Diego Chargers.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images