Can’t Watch March Madness In Person? Put On Your Virtual Reality Headset

March Madness finally has arrived, and two of college basketball’s major conferences are allowing fans to watch tournament games in amazing ways.

As part of a partnership with EON Sports VR, the ACC is broadcasting its tournament games in Virtual Reality, according to CNET. Additionally, the Big East will be broadcasting its tournament games in VR for the second straight season.

Fans can watch ACC games in VR by downloading the ACC VR app, whereas Big East games once again are available through the Fox Sports VR app. Both services allow the games to be viewed without a VR headset, though true virtual is achieved through using either a Samsung Gear VR headset or a Google Cardboard.

While using a VR headset, users can choose from two basket camera angles, two foul line camera angles, as well as 360-degree views.

“The ACC continues to look at ways to provide fans with unique experiences, and ACC VR is an innovation that allows our content to be showcased in a new way,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a statement, via CNET.

If you ask us, there’s nothing quite like watching a great college basketball game in person, but virtual reality is a pretty amazing alternative.

