Carl Edwards Leaving Door Open For Part-Time Return to NASCAR

Former NASCAR driver Carl Edwards wasn’t competing in Sunday’s Daytona 500, but it sounds like he would have, if the situation called for it.

The former Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who stepped away from the No. 19 team in January, was in Charlotte, N.C., on Tuesday doing a commercial shoot for Subway alongside his JGR replacement Daniel Suarez. While there, Edwards gave ESPN.com an update on his life after NASCAR, and although he said he’s “getting on with other parts of my life,” he also said he’s still willing to race.

“I’m paying attention enough and staying really fit and as engaged as (the team) will let me be,” Edwards told ESPN.com. “I’ll always be ready if somebody needs a driver for something.”

#carledwards was shooting a commercial for Subway today and guess who dropped in? Jason! pic.twitter.com/wvrPlGvNA4 — Randy Fuller (@RandyWFuller) March 1, 2017

Though he didn’t provide many specifics, Edwards gave the impression he’s kept himself busy during retirement.

“I’ve been working on some neat stuff, but nothing I’m ready to talk about yet,” Edwards said. “It’s nothing earth-shattering. I’m just living life. … We’ll see how it all goes.”

Edwards also reportedly will be at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Friday to help Suarez prepare for Sunday’s Folds Of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Thumbnail photo via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images