‘Cash Cab’ Reboot To Debut Later This Year; David Steinberg Producing

Although all good things must come to an end, most of those things just wind up getting rebooted anyway.

“Cash Cab,” the Emmy Award-winning game show which aired from 2005 to 2012, is returning to Discovery Channel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The reboot is set to debut later this year, comedian David Steinberg as executive producer.

Like the original show, the new version will bring would-be taxi passengers into the “Cash Cab,” where they’ll answer various trivia questions with hopes of earning cash prizes. Additionally, contestants will be able to enlist pedestrians for help, or use their phones to contact friends.

Unlike the original, though, the reboot reportedly will feature various celebrities behind the wheel of the cab.

Emmy Award-winning comedian Ben Bailey, who also is a licensed taxi driver, was the host of the original “Cash Cab.” However, a host for the reboot has yet to be named, according to The Hollywood Reporter.