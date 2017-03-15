Cavaliers GM David Griffin Expects Kevin Love To Return On Road Trip

Share this:

Tweet







Reinforcements reportedly are on the way for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

General manager David Griffin told The Associated Press that the team anticipates star forward Kevin Love will return during the Cavaliers’ road trip that begins Saturday.

Love has been out since Feb. 14 when he had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

The defending champion Cavaliers have struggled in Love’s absence. They have gone 7-6 in the 13 games since his injury and have struggled to rebound and defend the paint.

The 28-year-old forward is having his best season since joining the Cavaliers before the 2014-15 campaign. He is averaging 20 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, so his presence should be a huge boost to the defending champions.

In Love’s absence, the Cavaliers signed veteran center Andrew Bogut — who fractured his tibia during his Cleveland debut — and recently signed center Larry Sanders to take Bogut’s place.

Griffin told The Associated Press that Love worked in 3-on-3 drills during practice, and the team will see how he responds in the coming days.

The Cavaliers have lost four of their last five games and lead the Boston Celtics by just 2.5 games for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images