LeBron James Exits Cavaliers’ Loss To Spurs After Taking Elbow To Neck

Share this:

Tweet







UPDATE (Monday, March 27 at 11:21 p.m. ET): The Cavaliers can breathe easy in regard to LeBron James’ injury.

LeBron James says he will be ready to play in the Cavs' next game after taking an elbow… https://t.co/KT4Pqik0Bc pic.twitter.com/OHEhcjDShO — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 28, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY: Things went from bad to worse for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

The defending NBA champions were blown out by the San Antonio Spurs 103-74, and in the process fell out of a tie for first place in the Eastern Conference with the Boston Celtics.

The Cavaliers lost star forward LeBron James with a minute left in the third quarter. James was battling for a rebound against Spurs forward David Lee and took and elbow to the back of the neck. The superstar walked toward halfcourt before collapsing in pain. He remained crumpled on the ground in the front of the scorer’s table for several moments while a timeout was called.

James eventually made his way back to the Cavaliers’ bench before departing for the locker room followed by the Cavaliers’ medical staff.

This can't be good. David Lee delivers shot to LeBron. pic.twitter.com/OdRaImyd36 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) March 28, 2017

James is second in the NBA in minutes played per game, but has played 10 more games than Toronto’s Kyle Lowry who holds the top spot.

No update has been given on James’ status yet.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images