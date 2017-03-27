Cavaliers Vs. Spurs Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

The Cleveland Cavaliers are a mediocre 5-5 in their last 10 games, which has allowed the Boston Celtics to tie them for first place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Cleveland’s problems don’t end there, however, as it will square off with the San Antonio Spurs on the road Monday night. The Spurs have the second-best record in the NBA and still are pursuing the first-place Golden State Warriors for the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed.

Here’s how to watch Cavs vs. Spurs online.

When: Monday, March 27 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images