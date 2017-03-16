CBS Sports’ Mock Draft Predicts This Jimmy Garoppolo-To-Browns Blockbuster

Share this:

The New England Patriots have checked nearly every box this offseason, but one huge question remains: Will they or will they not trade Jimmy Garoppolo?

We’ve heard reports from all sides — from ESPN’s Adam Schefter insisting the Patriots aren’t moving their backup quarterback to Bleacher Report and Schefter’s colleague, John Clayton, suggesting a deal for Jimmy G will go down.

The latest prognostication from CBS Sports falls in the latter camp. CBSSports.com’s Will Brinson published his latest 2017 NFL mock draft, and it includes a doozy of a draft-day trade involving — you guessed it — the Patriots and the Cleveland Browns.

Brinson predicts New England will send Garoppolo to Cleveland for a 2017 first-round pick (No. 12 overall), two 2017 second-round picks (No. 33 and No. 52 overall) and a 2018 second-round pick.

That’d be quite the haul for head coach Bill Belichick and Co., but it does fall in the ballpark of the team’s reported asking price. The Patriots reportedly are seeking two first-round picks in exchange for Jimmy G but could lower their price slightly, and netting two second-round picks in 2017 could be enough to make a deal happen.

Here’s Brinson’s rationalization of the trade:

“Cleveland would prefer to keep their own second-round pick this year, but ultimately they are going to walk away with a pick in every round this year except the second, and a pick in every round next year, including two in the second, plus their franchise quarterback. It’s a deal that makes sense.”

Brinson then has the Patriots selecting Alabama tight end O.J. Howard with that 12th overall pick.

