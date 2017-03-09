Celtics Fans Will Enjoy Latest ‘Update’ To Oracle Arena’s Wikipedia Page

Share this:

Tweet







Wikipedia is a wonderful source of free information. It also can be edited by anyone, making it a wonderful source of Grade-A troll jobs.

We received a great example of the latter Wednesday night after the Boston Celtics downed the mighty Golden State Warriors in their own building. Shortly following Boston’s 99-86 win, Oracle Arena’s Wikipedia page got a noticeable update.

Congrats to the Celtics, 17-time NBA champions and owners of Oracle Arena.

The clever dig has merit, too: Boston now has won two consecutive games in Golden State’s barn after beating the Warriors 109-106 last April to end their record 54-game home winning streak. The Celtics’ victory Wednesday was almost as rare, as Golden State had yet to lose to an Eastern Conference team at home this season.

If you consider Boston fans started an “MVP” chant for their own player in an opposing arena, it really does seem like the C’s own the Warriors’ home turf. Then again, Stephen Curry and Co. have won the teams’ last four meetups at TD Garden, so we won’t get too ahead of ourselves.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images