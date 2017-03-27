Celtics Tie Cleveland Cavaliers For First Place In East With Win Over Heat

Share this:

The Boston Celtics are on top of the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics won their fourth straight game Sunday night by outlasting the Miami Heat 112-108 at TD Garden, which moves Boston into a first-place tie with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here are the updated standings. The top four teams all have clinched a playoff berth.

1. Cleveland Cavaliers: 47-25

1. Boston Celtics: 48-26

3. Washington Wizards: 45-28

4. Toronto Raptors: 44-29

The Celtics’ current win streak, combined with their 7-3 record in the last 10 games has catapulted them up the standings while a struggling Cavs team has dealt with injuries and poor defense since the All-Star break. Cleveland also is 5-5 in its last 10 games.

These rivals will play one more time before the end of the regular season. That meeting is in Boston on Wednesday, April 5. The Cavaliers leads the season series 2-1, and the first tiebreaker is head-to-head record.

Th C’s haven’t entered the NBA playoffs as the East’s No. 1 seed since the 2007-08 campaign, which ended with Boston’s 17th championship.

