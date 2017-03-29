Celtics Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

The Boston Celtics will attempt to maintain their lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers for first place in the Eastern Conference when they host the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

The Bucks enter the game tied with the Atlanta Hawks for fifth place in the East, and they have yet to clinch a playoff berth.

It’s an important game for both teams.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Bucks online.

When: Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

