Celtics Vs. Cavaliers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The top two teams in the NBA’s Eastern Conference (on paper, anyway) will do battle Wednesday night at TD Garden.

LeBron James and the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics in the third of four regular season meetings between the two clubs.

The Cavs have won each of the previous two matchups, but both were in Cleveland, and the Celtics are hoping some home cooking can help them bounce back from Monday night’s ugly loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Cavs online.

When: Wednesday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images