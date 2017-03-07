Celtics Vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics were beaten by the Phoenix Suns on a buzzer-beater Sunday, but they’ll be right back at it Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

It’s the only time the C’s will play the Clippers in Los Angeles during the regular season, and it likely also will be the final time Paul Pierce ever plays against the Celtics.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Clippers online.

When: Monday, March 6 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images