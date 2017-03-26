Celtics Vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

The Boston Celtics would move into a tie with the Cleveland Cavaliers for first place in the Eastern Conference if they beat the Miami Heat on Sunday night at TD Garden.

The Heat have been playing well of late, though. They are 7-3 in their last 10 games and have a 1.5-game lead on the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons for the eighth and final playoff spot in the East.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Heat online.

When: Sunday, March 26 at 6 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

