Celtics Vs. Lakers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Friday night will feature a matchup of two of the NBA’s most iconic franchises.

The Boston Celtics will take on the Los Angeles Lakers in a showdown at the Staples Center. The two squads are headed in much different directions this season, as the C’s currently own the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Lakers sit at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Friday will be the second and final time the two teams meet this season. The Celtics picked up a 113-107 win over the Lakers in their first matchup on Feb. 3.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Lakers online.

When: Friday, March 3 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

