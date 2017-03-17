Celtics Vs. Nets Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

On paper, a matchup with the lowly Brooklyn Nets should be no problem for the Boston Celtics. But it turns out this might not be an easy weekend for Boston after all.

Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas won’t be available for Friday night’s contest due to a right knee injury (bone bruise). He didn’t make the trip with the C’s, and he’s expected to miss Sunday’s game in Philadelphia against the 76ers, too.

Boston enters the weekend 2.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and is 1.5 games clear of the Washington Wizards for the No. 2 spot. So it can’t afford many — if any — off nights down the stretch.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Nets online.

When: Friday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Chris Humphreys/USA TODAY Sports Images