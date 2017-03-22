Celtics Vs. Pacers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics were off Tuesday night, but they still managed to clinch a playoff spot thanks to losses by the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons.

The C’s will try to improve their playoff standing when they welcome the Indiana Pacers to TD Garden on Wednesday night.

Boston currently sits in second place in the Eastern Conference, just two games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Indiana has alternated wins and losses during its last 14 games and currently occupies the No. 6 spot in the East.

The Celtics have won both meetings this season with the Pacers and have been victorious in 11 of their last 12 games at TD Garden.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Pacers online.

When: Wednesday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images