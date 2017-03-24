Celtics Vs. Suns Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics continue their fight for the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed Friday night against the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden.

The Suns broke the Celtics’ hearts in the first meeting between the two teams on March 5, as Tyler Ulis’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave Phoenix a miraculous victory over Boston.

The C’s enter Friday just one game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top spot in the East, so a win against the Suns would surely help Boston’s chances of earning home-court advantage throughout the NBA playoffs.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Suns online.

When: Friday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images