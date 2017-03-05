Celtics Vs. Suns Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

The Boston Celtics are back on the winning track, but they’ll be a little undermanned at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Guard Avery Bradley (hamstring) and forward Al Horford (elbow) both won’t play in the Celtics’ game against the Phoenix Suns. Rookie Jaylen Brown and swingman Jonas Jerebko will take their places in the starting lineup.

Boston has won three of its last four games, the latest a 115-95 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. The Suns, who infamously traded point guard Isaiah Thomas to the Celtics in February 2015, own the NBA’s third-worst record but are coming off back-to-back wins over the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Lakers online.

When: Sunday, March 5, at 5 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images