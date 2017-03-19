Celtics Wrap: Boston Falls To Sixers, End Short Road Trip On Sour Note

Share this:

The Philadelphia 76ers have played the Boston Celtics closely this season with nothing but losses to show for their efforts. That changed Sunday at Wells Fargo Center.

The Sixers topped the Celtics 105-99 in the teams’ fourth and final meeting of the season. In doing so, Philadelphia ended its 10-game losing streak against Boston and snapped their rivals’ three-game winning run. Boston will be disappointed at the result, having surrendered a 13-point lead in the second half as Philadelphia rallied for the comeback victory.

Isaiah Thomas’ absence due to a knee injury was a key factor in the outcome, as the Celtics struggled to score in the fourth quarter.

Al Horford capably shouldered some of the responsibility in scoring a season-high 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting. But his teammates struggled from the floor, as Jae Crowder, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier shot a combined 10 for 37 on their field goal attempts.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s Dario Saric scored 23 points to reduce the Sixers’ deficit. His scoring outburst set the stage for Nik Stauskas to score the fateful three-pointer, which extended the hosts’ lead to 103-97 with 38 seconds left.

With a healthy Thomas, the Celtics might have been able to stave off the Sixers’ charge. But the inspirational guard wasn’t available, and the other Celtics weren’t hitting their shots down the stretch.

Boston missed the opportunity to gain ground on the idle Cleveland Cavaliers and remains two games behind the Eastern Conference leaders.

STARTING FIVE

Marcus Smart, Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder, Amir Johnson, Al Horford

PLAY OF THE GAME

Horford’s block and dunk were bright spots in the third quarter.

Horford brings the thunder on both ends! 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/gn2cqyJUSd — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 19, 2017

UP NEXT

The Celtics will return home Monday when they face the Washington Wizards in the first of a six-game homestand.

Thumbnail photo via John Geliebter/USA TODAY Sports Images