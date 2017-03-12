Celtics Wrap: Celtics Get Back On Track With Blowout Win Vs. Bulls

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics looked rejuvenated in their first game back from their recent West Coast swing.

The Celtics blew out the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden, holding them to 26 first-half points in a 100-80 win.

Isaiah Thomas led the C’s with 22 points, while Avery Bradley (17 points), Al Horford (12 points), Jaylen Brown(11 points), Kelly Olynyk (11 points) and Marcus Smart (12 points) each scored in double figures.

The Celtics improved to 42-25 with the win, while the Bulls fell to 31-35.

Here’s how it all went down.

STARTING FIVE

Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder, Amir Johnson, Al Horford

COLD START FOR BULLS

The Bulls opened the game on an extended cold streak. Chicago shot 3-for-22 during the first quarter en route to a 26-point first half. Those 26 points are the fifth-fewest points in a first half in Bulls’ franchise history.

CELTICS TAKE ADVANTAGE

While the Bulls were working on breaking the backboard with all the bricks they were throwing up, the Celtics capitalized on the slow start by jumping out to an early 20-point lead. The C’s got any look they wanted during the first half as the Bulls struggled to contain Boston’s dribble penetration. Thomas and Bradley both had 10 points at the break, while Bulls star Jimmy Butler was held to four points and three rebounds in the half.

Bradley picks Payne's pocket and drains the trey! 👌 pic.twitter.com/J5OEi4mkN0 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 12, 2017

IT is too quick 👀 pic.twitter.com/4zH640m1JO — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 12, 2017

MORE OF THE SAME

The Celtics didn’t take their foot off the gas during the third quarter. Boston came out swinging after halftime as the Bulls’ struggles continued on both sides of the floor. Boston picked apart the Bulls’ defense with terrific ball movement and off-ball cuts. The Bulls’ offense was able to get going a little toward the end of the third quarter as Denzel Valentine knocked down a couple 3-pointers, but Boston maintained a 19-point lead after three quarters.

Beautiful ball movement leads to an easy two for Avery Bradley! pic.twitter.com/zoEP2VQvu3 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 12, 2017

GAME OVER

The Bulls cut Boston’s lead to 17 a few minutes into the fourth quarter, but the C’s bench unit responded with a 14-2 run to push the lead to 29 and seal the win.

Rozier strips the ball from Payne and finishes with authority! pic.twitter.com/aOg7ytoJEY — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 12, 2017

PLAY OF THE GAME

The rookie with the moves.

UP NEXT

The Celtics will be back in action Wednesday when they welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves to TD Garden. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images