Charles Barkley Jokingly Offers To Kill Skip Bayless On Live TV Under One Condition

Let’s hope Charles Barkley never becomes terminally ill, for Skip Bayless’ sake.

The professional basketball Hall of Famer joked Thursday during his appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” his dying wish would be to kill Bayless … live on television. We’re not sure what provoked Barkley’s ire for Bayless, but he certainly seems willing to act on it for a ratings bonanza.

After the clip, Barkley explained his fear of serving time in prison is the reason why he’d only kill Bayless if he became terminally ill.

“Only if I knew I was gonna die,” Barkley said. “Not if I’m gonna live, cause I don’t wanna go to prison. Cause like (Rick) Mahorn say, ‘They would love you in prison.’”

Under those terms, we only can conclude Barkley would rather live a long life as a free man than be a murderer.

