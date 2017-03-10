Charles Barkley Sees Potential Big Weakness For Isaiah Thomas, Celtics

Share this:

Not every TNT NBA analyst is as high on the Boston Celtics as Kenny Smith.

Smith was very complimentary of the C’s on Thursday, saying they are the second-best team in the Eastern Conference with the second-best player — Isaiah Thomas — in the East.

But Charles Barkley had a very different view of Boston, and IT was at the center of his reason, too.

“Isaiah Thomas has to do so much heavy lifting, just like Russell Westbrook,” Barkley said. “… That to me is the problem and the weakness of the Boston Celtics. Isaiah Thomas, he has to make every important basket. That to me is the weakness of the Boston Celtics.”

Barkley went on to name the supporting casts for the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards, both of whom are hot on the Celtics’ heels for the No. 2 seed. Boston has Thomas, a top three MVP candidate, according to Barkley, but the Hall of Famer seems to believe IT doesn’t have enough help.

You can hear Barkley’s full comments on the Celtics in the video below.

"Isaiah Thomas has to make every important basket. That to me is the weakness of the Boston Celtics." Chuck on IT4 pic.twitter.com/u4Wuc3wyDn — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 10, 2017

