Share this:

Tweet







The Providence Bruins have agreed to terms on an ATO with former Boston Univeristy defenseman Charlie McAvoy. He’s expected to play in the team’s upcoming game Saturday, and he said he’s looking forward to starting his journey to the NHL.

To hear McAvoy explain his decision to leave BU, check out his interview with Emerson Lotzia in the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.