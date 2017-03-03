Georgia Native Chase Elliott Feels Love From Hometown Dawsonville Walmart

Share this:

There’s virtually nothing you can’t find at your local Walmart. And for NASCAR driver Chase Elliott, the store’s seemingly endless inventory includes a whole lot of love.

Elliott and his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup colleagues are in Atlanta this weekend for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. The trip enabled Elliott to pay his hometown Dawsonville, Ga., a visit, including a stop at the local Walmart. Once in the store, Elliott came across a shrine the likes of which he’d probably never seen before.

Hometown Walmart is ready for the weekend! pic.twitter.com/1lu9fk3ydp — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) February 28, 2017

This isn’t very surprising, as Dawsonville has a rich racing history, home to both chase and his father, legendary NASCAR driver Bill Elliott.

Hometown superstores aren’t the only sources of love for Elliott this season, as the 21-year-old Hendrick Motorsports driver is one of the more buzzed-about names on the Cup series. Elliott looked poised to win last weekend’s Daytona 500, in what would’ve been his first career Cup race victory, but he ultimately finished 14th after running out of fuel with three laps remaining.