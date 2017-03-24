Check Out Brand-New Episode Of ‘Charlie Moore Outdoors’ Sunday After Red Sox Coverage

Share this:

It’s just about that time for spring cleaning, but for Charlie Moore, this time of year calls for spring fishing.

Immediately following the Boston Red Sox’s spring training game against the Minnesota Twins, keep it on NESN for a new episode of “Charlie Moore Outdoors” where Charlie sets out for a fun-filled day on the water.

Charlie heads out for an afternoon alone; no celebrities, no stress. The “Mad Fisherman” takes us on a day of bass fishing, and also shows off some shrimp and lobster tail recipes on the grill.

Check it out Sunday following Red Sox coverage on NESN.