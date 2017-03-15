‘Chicharito’ Now Is Bald After Losing Bet on Patriots-Falcons Super Bowl

Share this:

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez apparently is willing to put his head on the line over the National Football League.

The Mexican soccer star and avid NFL fan revealed his newly shaved head Tuesday on Instagram and the reason behind it. He told viewers of the video he lost a Super Bowl LI bet with journalist Sergio Dipp, according to FOX Sports’ Caitlin Murray.

@sergioadippw Jalisco no te rajes… pagando la apuesta… 🤦🏽‍♂️🤙🏽 A post shared by Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez (@ch14_instagram) on Mar 13, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

“Well, here I am — sticking to my word, paying up,” Hernandez said to Dipp, per Murray. “It was like you said, Tom Brady is the best ever and I was too confident in the Atlanta Falcons. But oh well, it is what it is, so here I am paying up.”

Hernandez, 28, has looked like this for throughout his career.

Many fans of his club, Bayer Leverkusen, will be surprised to see his new look Wednesday when he takes the field against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

It’s nothing short of a fair price to pay for betting against the New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady.