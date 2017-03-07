Chinese Taipei Pitcher Commits Hilarious Error By Throwing To No One

Share this:

It’s safe to say things did not go well for Chinese Taipei in its World Baseball Classic matchup against Israel.

The Israeli team surprised everyone by winning its first game against Team Korea in Seoul, South Korea, making Chinese Taipei its next test in order to move to the top of the Pool A standings. And Israel made quick work of the Taiwanese team, jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, and they piled it on in the seventh.

That’s when pitcher Chen-Hua Lin came in with one out and the bases loaded and promptly scored all of those runners thanks to a hilarious throwing error to first base, which no one was covering.

Chinese Taipei actually had a similar ride to Israel in the 2013 WBC, making the preliminary round after winning its pool, but they couldn’t recreate that magic Monday. Israel won 15-7, and Chinese Taipei will have to face a fearsome Netherlands team Wednesday.