Chris Sale Impresses During Latest Spring Training Start Vs. Twins

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale looks like he’s ready for the 2017 MLB regular season to begin.

The Red Sox left-hander allowed six hits and struck out six batters during five scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Sale likely will have one more start this spring before getting the ball in Boston’s second game of the regular season against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 5.

Hear Sale, catcher Christian Vazquez and manager John Farrell break down the start in the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.