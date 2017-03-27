Christian Laettner Trolls Kentucky Fans After Last-Second Elite Eight Loss

Share this:

Kentucky Wildcats fans had a heartbreaking Sunday and one of their most hated adversaries poured salt in their wound Monday via Twitter.

The Wildcats suffered a devastating last-second loss to North Carolina on Sunday in their Elite Eight matchup.

Kentucky star freshman Malik Monk drilled a 3-pointer with 7.2 seconds left to tie the game, but North Carolina forward Luke Maye hit an 18-foot jump shot with 0.3 seconds remaining to give the Tar Heels the win.

Maye’s shot was eerily similar to another famous shot that cost Kentucky a Final Four berth.

Duke’s Christian Laettner hit the most famous shot in college basketball history, a turnaround buzzer-beater now known as “The Shot,” to down the Wildcats in the 1992 Elite Eight.

So, Laettner sent out a tweet Monday reminding Kentucky fans about “The Shot,” while referencing Maye’s heroics.

Luke my son…May the force of the #32 be with you. #uncdownsthecats #theshotlives — Christian Laettner (@laettnerbball) March 27, 2017

The two shots do bear a striking resemblance, as Maye became just the third player in NCAA Tournament history to hit a go-ahead field goal in the final second of an Elite Eight game.

Decent company. And damn Laettner was clutch pic.twitter.com/CmizlhrWbQ — Bret Strelow (@bretstrelow) March 27, 2017

For comparison, here’s a video of Laettner’s shot, which happened 25 years ago Tuesday and sent Duke to the Final Four.

Sorry Kentucky fans.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images