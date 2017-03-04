Christian McCaffrey Among Top Performers Friday At NFL Scouting Combine

Share this:

The NFL Scouting Combine is an exhausting event for draft prospects who run around both on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium and around Indianapolis interviewing with teams. It’s also a tiring event for analytically-obsessed writers who spend hours staring at NFL.com, waiting for the site to update its combine results.

This is to say NFL.com still has not posted all of the running back 3-cone and short shuttle times, but we’ll give you the Day 1 combine standouts without them.

Without further ado…

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY, RB, STANFORD

Projected Round: First

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 202 pounds

40-Time: 4.48 seconds (4th)

3-Cone: 6.57 seconds (first)

Short Shuttle: Not posted

Vertical Leap: 37.5 inches (second)

Broad Jump: 10 feet, 1 inch (eighth)

Bench: 10 (28th)

McCaffrey already was being mocked to the Patriots based on what he looks like and where he went to college. Throw in the lightning quick 3-cone drill, and only the most creative and original analysts won’t mock him to New England.

He also finished with the second best 60-yard shuttle time for a running back since 2006 at 11.03 seconds.

ALVIN KAMARA, RB, TENNESSEE

Projected Round: Second

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 214 pounds

40-Time: 4.56 seconds (14th)

3-Cone: Not posted

Short Shuttle: Not posted

Vertical Leap: 39.5 inches (first)

Broad Jump: 10 feet, 11 inches (first)

Bench: 15 (20th)

Kamara isn’t a straight-line speedster, but he has tremendous burst. He also has a septum piercing, which looks pretty damn cool.

AARON JONES, RB, UTEP

Projected Round: Seventh

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 208 pounds

40-Time: 4.56 seconds (14th)

3-Cone: 6.82 seconds (second)

Short Shuttle: Not posted

Vertical Leap: 37.5 inches (second)

Broad Jump: 10 feet, 7 inches (third)

Bench: 16 (19th)

Jones averaged 7.7 yards per carry with 17 touchdowns in 2016. He had an impressive 2014 campaign before playing just two games in 2015 because of an ankle injury. He boosted his draft stock further by showing off quick feet and jumping out of the gym.

JOE WILLIAMS, RB, UTAH

Projected Round: Seventh

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 210 pounds

40-Time: 4.41 seconds (second)

3-Cone: Not posted

Short Shuttle: No posted

Vertical Leap: 35 inches (10th)

Broad Jump: 10 feet, 5 inches (fourth)

Bench: 14 (24th)

Williams showcased straight-line speed and burst. He came on late for the Utes with six 100-yard performances (including a 300-yarder and 200-yarder) in his last seven games after being talked out of retirement (yes, retirement).

GARETT BOLLES, OT, UTAH

Projected Round: First/Second

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 297 pounds

40-Time: 4.95 seconds (second)

10-Yard: 1.71 (second)

3-Cone: 7.29 seconds (first)

Short Shuttle: 4.55 seconds (second)

Vertical Leap: 28 inches (10th)

Broad Jump: 9 feet, 7 inches (first)

Bench: DNP

It’s possible Bolles bowled (sorry) his way into the first round after proving he’s the best athlete among all offensive tackle prospects.

FORREST LAMP, G, WESTERN KENTUCKY

Projected Round: First/Second

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 309 pounds

40-Time: 5 seconds flat (fourth)

10-Yard: 1.74 (fourth)

3-Cone: 7.55 seconds (fifth)

Short Shuttle: 4.62 seconds (seventh)

Vertical Leap: 27.5 inches (15th)

Broad Jump: 9 feet, 3 inches (fourth)

Bench: 34 reps (second)

A lot of people made “Anchorman” jokes, others made “Forrest Gump” references, and some combined them.

There’s a good chance Lamp is used to hearing the same jokes over and over again. But he probably hopes NFL teams will see the Forrest for the trees… OK, sorry again.

He’s a top prospect and a very solid athlete for his size.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images