City Of Greensboro Roasts Jim Boeheim Over ACC Tournament Remark

Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim wasn’t in great spirits following his team’s second-round loss in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

When Boeheim was asked about how it felt to play the tournament in Syracuse’s home state, as opposed to the traditional site in Greensboro, N.C., he took the opportunity to state why the tournament shouldn’t move back to its traditional location — ever.

Boeheim on the ACC Tourney:

"There's no value to playing in Greensboro. None." — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) March 8, 2017

Now, the city of Greensboro, N.C., wasn’t about to take that lying down. So, they fired back at the Hall of Fame head coach via Twitter, handing Boeheim his second loss of the day.

.@AdamZagoria @ACCSports We kindly disagree. But I guess you can lose in the 1st round anywhere. At least it's a quick ride home. — City of Greensboro (@greensborocity) March 8, 2017

Greensboro, N.C., officially has more wins in the 2017 ACC Tournament than Boeheim and the Orange. Well played.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images