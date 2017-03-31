Coastal Carolina Cheerleaders Suspended Amid Prostitution Allegations

The Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team has stopped shouting while it attempts to clear its name.
Coastal Carolina suspended its cheerleaders indefinitely Thursday while it investigates allegations of prostitution and other misconduct, according to WMBF-Myrtle Beach/Florence’s Sage Speaks and Ian Cross. The suspension comes in response to anonymous accusations made to school administrators.
“A cheerleader who spoke on the condition of anonymity said an investigator with the CCU Department of Public Safety came to their practice Wednesday night,” WNBF wrote. “The cheerleader said the investigator explained to the team an anonymous letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in ‘a long list of things,’ including prostitution, purchasing alcohol for underage team members, and paying others to complete their homework assignments.
“According to the cheerleader, the team was met by police outside the HTC Center after practice, who called the names of individual team members, and took them to CCU’s police station for questioning. During the questioning, the cheerleader said police searched through their cell phones. She said officers then told them they could leave around 11 p.m., after telling them they did nothing wrong.”
Coastal Carolina removed the cheerleading section from its athletics website and redirected it to the school’s Spirit Team page.
The cheerleading team was supposed to compete next month in Daytona Beach, Fla., in a national competition, but Coastal Carolina has told the cheerleaders they won’t participate.
Horry County, S.C., police aren’t involved in the investigation.
