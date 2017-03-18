Colin Kaepernick Helps Secure Plane To Send Supplies To Somalia Famine Victims

Share this:

Somalia is facing one of the most severe famines in the nation’s history, but celebrities, including free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, are doing major things in an effort to help.

Drought, conflict and disease have left more than 6 million Somalis, over half of the East African country’s population, in search of food and water and reliant on humanitarian aid to get both. And with some help from actor Ben Stiller’s Stiller Foundation, Kaepernick is helping the people of Somalia get that aid.

We got the plane! Now it's time to raise funds for food and water. You can donate at https://t.co/5BzrLjT3SO #LoveArmyForSomalia pic.twitter.com/sAKX2t9tdd — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) March 17, 2017

Turkish Airlines currently is the only major airline that flies from the U.S. to Somalia. Kaepernick and Stiller’s group already had raised over a million dollars in donations Saturday morning.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images