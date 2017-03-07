College Basketball Odds: Latest 2017 ACC Tournament Betting Lines

Share this:

After closing out their regular season schedule with an 11th straight victory on home court the North Carolina Tar Heels enter this week’s ACC tournament as strong +190 betting favorites to successfully repeat as champions at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

North Carolina’s season-ending 90-83 win over the Blue Devils as 7-point chalk improved its conference record to 14-4, matching its win total from 2016 and earning the squad its eighth regular-season conference title in 13 years.

But the Tar Heels’ regular-season success has failed to carry over to the ACC tournament, where they have claimed the crown on just three occasions since 1999 despite reaching the championship game nine times.

The top-seeded Tar Heels, at +600 on the odds to win the NCAA Tournament, are now idle until Thursday, when they face the winner of Wednesday afternoon’s Miami vs. Syracuse first-round matchup at Barclays Center.

With just two straight-up wins in their final six outings, the Orange stumbled to a middling 10-8 conference record this season.

And Syracuse sits well back of the favorites at +2500 on the ACC tournament odds, but still edges the Hurricanes, who trail at +3300 despite earning SU wins in five of seven meetings with the Orange and dominating North Carolina in a 77-62 win as 5.5-point home underdogs on January 28.

The Tar Heels’ closest competition on the ACC tournament odds comes from fourth-seeded Louisville and sixth-seeded Virginia, which are knotted at +400 on those college basketball betting lines.

The Cavaliers have won by double digits in each of three straight SU and against the spread victories, and will be eager to avenge their 61-57 loss to the Tar Heels in last year’s ACC tournament title game.

The 12-6 Cardinals are coming off an important 71-64 win over Notre Dame as 7.5-point home favorites last Saturday, but are an uneven 5-3 SU in their past eight games, covering just twice during that stretch.

The Blue Devils opened the season as +100 favorites on the ACC tournament odds, but after posting just one SU win in their past four games, and a massively disappointing 4-15-1 ATS record over their past 20 outings, they have slipped to +450 at the sportsbooks.

Since opening the season on an 18-2 SU tear, Florida State is a middling 6-5 SU. However, the Seminoles managed to hang on to the second seed in this year’s tournament, earning them a bye into the quarterfinals and solid +650 odds.

The Fighting Irish sit alone at +1200, well ahead of Wake Forest and Virginia Tech at +4000, and Clemson at +6000, while the Panthers join Georgia Tech at +10000, followed by North Carolina State at +15000, and Boston College at +25000.

