Colorado Woman Claims To Be Dating Tim Tebow, Gets Charged With Trespassing

A scary situation unfolded recently at the New York Mets’ spring training facility after a woman was found to be stalking Tim Tebow.

Michelle Marie Thompson, a 36-year-old resident of Arvada, Colo., was found loitering in the players’ parking lot in Port St. Lucie, Fla., on Feb. 26, “looking for and asking questions about a new minor league player, Tim Tebow,” according to an arrest report obtained by ESPN. Thompson was given a warning, but she returned on Feb. 28 and subsequently was arrested and charged with trespassing.

When Thompson was first approached and asked for her license, the responding officer saw a sticker on the back reading “I (heart symbol) Jesus/Tim Tebow.” Thompson told the responding officer she lived with Tebow in Jacksonville, Fla., and when the officer asked if she was in a “friendly relationship, a platonic relationship, a romantic relationship or possibly a matrimonial relationship” with Tebow, Thompson giggled and said “all of the above.”

Thompson returned two days later and was placed under arrest and taken to the Port St. Lucie County Jail, and her vehicle was towed.

Reporters asked Tebow about the incident Friday after the Mets’ spring training game against the Atlanta Braves, and the minor leaguer said he “absolutely” feels safe.

“I wish her the best and just pray for her,” Tebow said, per ESPN’s Katie Strang. “I want her to get as much help as she needs as possible, but at the same time you learn to try to compartmentalize. It’s not always easy, but it’s something you have to try to do as an athlete.”

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images