CONCACAF Standings: USMNT’s World Cup Qualifying Prospects Improve In March 2017

The United States men’s soccer team is back in contention to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Team USA jumped from last to fourth place in the final round of qualifying in the CONCACAF region this month. A home win over Honduras on Friday and road draw against Panama on Tuesday gave USA its first points and banished the memory of its dreadful start into the history books.

The United States will host Trinidad and Tobago and visit Mexico on June 8 and 11, respectively, in its next two games. USA will wind down its qualifying campaign in September and October with four more games.

The top three finishers will automatically qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The fourth-place team will face an opponent from Asia in a two-game playoff.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images