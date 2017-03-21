Conor McGregor Rival Nate Diaz Blasts Dana White In Explosive Tweet

Share this:

Almost every major headline in the MMA world these days surrounds Conor McGregor and his potential megafight against Floyd Mayweather.

But whatever happened to McGregor’s rival Nate Diaz and why hasn’t he made an appearance in the octagon since losing to The Notorious at UFC 202?

Dana White was asked that very question by TMZ and the UFC president opined that Diaz was likely waiting for another shot at McGregor.

“We keep offering Nate fights and he keeps turning them down,” White said.

Diaz didn’t take too kindly to White’s assumption, and he put the boss on full blast with an expletive-laden tweet.

This fucker can't stop making shit up about me and I haven't been offered any fights except the one Iaughed at 👊🏼🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/7gRskEXEP9 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 20, 2017

The proposed fight Diaz was referring to was a bout against Eddie Alvarez he turned down back in February with a stern rejection directed at White tweeting, “Lol at your fight.”

The 31-year-old also told MMAFighting.com back in December he’d only fight in the lightweight division and wouldn’t enter the octagon for less than $20 million.

Diaz has fought just twice since the start of 2016. He defeated McGregor via submission at UFC 196, before losing the rematch at UFC 202 via majority decision.

